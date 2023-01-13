Eight Warriors score double-figures in 144-113 blowout victory over Spurs

The Golden State Warriors started a five-game road trip in front of the largest crowd in NBA history. With the San Antonio Spurs playing host at the Alamodome, a record-setting 68,323 fans were in attendance to watch the Dubs trounce Gregg Popovich’s team 144-113.

It’s been hard to place the missing piece for the Warriors this season. While the depth chart is clearly thin in the front court, Golden State’s woes have been far more pervasive than any one spot in the rotation. As the Dubs fell back below .500 on Thursday, the team has been emphasizing playing with another level of intensity. Facing off against a Spurs team severely lacking talent, the Warriors brought the intensity they needed and coasted to victory.

The Warriors got off to a good start, leading 33-28 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Warriors never led by less than 15 points after the halfway point in the third quarter.

Klay Thompson was feeling it early, knocking down several shots from deep and showing off good decision-making as a passer. While he played less than 23 minutes, Thompson finished with 16 points (7-for-10 shooting from the field), 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Steph Curry was solid in his second game back in the rotation since returning from his shoulder injury. Curry was only 2-for-7 from three, but was 4-for-5 from inside the arc and finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 23 minutes.

Draymond Green led Warriors starters with a +20 plus/minus and recorded 6 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. Kevon Looney added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors bench was arguably just as dominant as their starting unit. Jordan Poole scored a game-high 25 points, finishing 8-for-16 on the field alongside 3 rebounds and 6 assists. Donte DiVincenzo continued his impressive recent stretch of play, racking up 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a game-best +24 plus/minus.

All 10 active Warriors scored at least five points in the contest.

The Warriors will get one day off before continuing their road trip in Chicago against the Bulls. Opening tip-off on Sunday is scheduled for 12:30 PM Pacific.