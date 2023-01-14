Podcast: Warriors vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors put on their best road performance of the season on Friday night, beating the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 in front of a record-setting 68,323 fans at the Alamodome.

Only 10 Warriors players were able to suit up, but all 10 played exceptionally well, making for a game that was all kinds of fun to watch. Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, who faced off at the Alamodome a few years ago in the NCAA National Championship game, were poetically the leading scorers in the game, while Klay Thompson was wildly efficient. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins played stellar defense, Steph Curry did Steph Curry things, Kevon Looney had a double-double, and Anthony Lamb, Moses Moody, and Andre Iguodala were all awesome off the bench.

What a game.

Here’s my podcast reaction to a great win. You can listen on iTunes or Spotify, or you can play it from the embedded player below. Give the podcast a subscribe so that you never miss an episode.

Here are the final stats from the game.

Jordan Poole: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, +19

Donte DiVincenzo: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, +20

Klay Thompson: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, +19

Andrew Wiggins: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, +18

Steph Curry: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, +12

Kevon Looney: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, +6

Anthony Lamb: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, +18

Moses Moody: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, +7

Draymond Green: 6 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, +20

Andre Iguodala: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, +16