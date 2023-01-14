Preview: Warriors look for 12th straight win over Bulls

The Golden State Warriors are back, baby! Back to .500 that is. 21-21 is their current record at the halfway point of the season, and having won half their games...means they’ve also lost half their games? GEE WILLIKERS BATMAN, THAT’S BASIC MATH!

January 15th, 2023 | 12:30 PT

Watch: NBC Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

That’s also not great basketball for the defending, reigning, heavyweight champions of the NBA world. But at the same time, they’re only 4.5 games out of third place in the West, which is the seeding they had when they won the title last year. They also have seen the returns of greatest player alive Stephen Curry and All-Star Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins was a high draft pick in Minnesota who saw his potential squandered by the Timberwolves until he joined the Golden Empire and immediately became one of the top wings in the league.

His former Minnesota teammate Zach LaVine also escaped the cold confines of T-Wolf basketball, but he’s trapped in the Windy City. Remember when the Chicago Bulls were supposed to be title contenders last year around LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Demar DeRozan?

Apparently that dream hasn’t worked out. Their record is 19-24, which makes 21-21 look like a dream. They have lost three games in a row, including their most recent defeat to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder.

But the Warriors aren’t above losing to terrible Eastern Conference teams, just ask the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons who both swept the Dubs this year!