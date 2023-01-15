How to watch Warriors at Bulls

The Golden State Warriors continue their five-game road trip as they play the Chicago Bulls this Sunday afternoon. The game will be played at 12:30 PM PT in Chicago and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors ended their losing streak on Friday night, beating the San Antonio Spurs in the old Alamodome by a score of 144-113. The Bulls, meanwhile, have continued to struggle this season as they’ve loss their last three games in a row. Their most recent game was played on Friday in a 124-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State played Chicago earlier this season and beat them 119-111. This continued the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak against the Bulls that dates all the way back to 2017-18 season.

The Warriors started this road trip off right on Friday with a dominating win against the Spurs. The game was relatively close in the first half, but then Golden State blew things open after that — outscoring the Spurs 70-53 in the second half. The biggest key to the game was their aggression at the rim as they finished with 70 points in the paint – a big improvement from their previous game where they only scored 34 of their points at the rim.

Today, Golden State gets a matchup with a 19-24 Bulls team that ranks tenth in the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago is 19th in offensive rating and 20th in defensive rating. Like the Warriors, the Bulls are a team that struggles to attack the paint as they are averaging 40.4 drives to the basket per game — fifth lowest in the NBA. That being said, look for Golden State’s perimeter defense to play a big role in this one as they are tasked with slowing down Bulls’ dynamic scoring duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Regular Season Game #43

Who: Golden State Warriors (21 - 21) at Chicago Bulls (19 - 24)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)