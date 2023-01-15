 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Bulls

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
The Golden State Warriors continue their five-game road trip as they play the Chicago Bulls this Sunday afternoon. The game will be played at 12:30 PM PT in Chicago and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors ended their losing streak on Friday night, beating the San Antonio Spurs in the old Alamodome by a score of 144-113. The Bulls, meanwhile, have continued to struggle this season as they’ve loss their last three games in a row. Their most recent game was played on Friday in a 124-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State played Chicago earlier this season and beat them 119-111. This continued the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak against the Bulls that dates all the way back to 2017-18 season.

The Warriors started this road trip off right on Friday with a dominating win against the Spurs. The game was relatively close in the first half, but then Golden State blew things open after that — outscoring the Spurs 70-53 in the second half. The biggest key to the game was their aggression at the rim as they finished with 70 points in the paint – a big improvement from their previous game where they only scored 34 of their points at the rim.

Today, Golden State gets a matchup with a 19-24 Bulls team that ranks tenth in the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago is 19th in offensive rating and 20th in defensive rating. Like the Warriors, the Bulls are a team that struggles to attack the paint as they are averaging 40.4 drives to the basket per game — fifth lowest in the NBA. That being said, look for Golden State’s perimeter defense to play a big role in this one as they are tasked with slowing down Bulls’ dynamic scoring duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Regular Season Game #43

Who: Golden State Warriors (21 - 21) at Chicago Bulls (19 - 24)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

