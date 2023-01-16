 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 1/16/23: Steph Curry says Warriors haven’t proven they can be a ‘consistent team’

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
NBA: JAN 15 Warriors at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

Despite the Golden State Warriors beginning this road trip with a dominating 31-point victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, they are once again back to their road losing ways after a Sunday afternoon defeat to the Chicago Bulls, 132-118. The loss brings them back below .500 and gives them a league-worst 4-17 record when playing on the road.

The team’s lack of consistency was stated throughout the Warriors’ postgame press conferences as several players and coaches tried to explain why they’re road struggles continue to persist.

The two biggest issues for the Warriors in this one were turnovers and poor defense. Golden State turned the ball over 23 times as opposed to Chicago’s 10. This prevented the Warriors’ defense from getting set and the Bulls exploited them in transition. Their half-court defense wasn’t much better either as Chicago shredded Golden State on that end with Bulls’ center Nikola Vucevic finishing the game tying his career-high with 43 points. Head coach Steve Kerr discussed what he thought went wrong on defense after the game.

Despite all of this, Warriors Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still believe they can get things right in time for the playoffs when it matters most.

