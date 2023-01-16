Good Morning Dub Nation,

Despite the Golden State Warriors beginning this road trip with a dominating 31-point victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, they are once again back to their road losing ways after a Sunday afternoon defeat to the Chicago Bulls, 132-118. The loss brings them back below .500 and gives them a league-worst 4-17 record when playing on the road.

The team’s lack of consistency was stated throughout the Warriors’ postgame press conferences as several players and coaches tried to explain why they’re road struggles continue to persist.

Steph details why the Warriors haven't been able to be a consistent team pic.twitter.com/X0LfuwPa0d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

Draymond Green: "I think the point (where we’ll turn a corner) will come, but you've got to build toward it. You can't take two steps forward, three steps back. It's got to be a constant build…that constant build has not started." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 16, 2023

The two biggest issues for the Warriors in this one were turnovers and poor defense. Golden State turned the ball over 23 times as opposed to Chicago’s 10. This prevented the Warriors’ defense from getting set and the Bulls exploited them in transition. Their half-court defense wasn’t much better either as Chicago shredded Golden State on that end with Bulls’ center Nikola Vucevic finishing the game tying his career-high with 43 points. Head coach Steve Kerr discussed what he thought went wrong on defense after the game.

Steve Kerr breaks down what he's seeing from the Dubs' defense pic.twitter.com/66F3s6soJq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2023

Despite all of this, Warriors Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still believe they can get things right in time for the playoffs when it matters most.

"Just get us [to the playoffs] in one piece, hopefully with a decent seed."



Klay doesn't have any concerns about the Dubs right now pic.twitter.com/BLXOVpWMFX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2023

Draymond still is confident the Warriors will get where they need to be pic.twitter.com/c0mGHSMw1M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

