How to watch Warriors at Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will finish up their first set of back-to-back games during this road trip with a MLK Day matchup against the Washington Wizards. The game will be played at 12:00 PM PT in Washington DC and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors will get right back to it as they attempt to shake off yesterday’s 132-118 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, The Wizards are coming off two days of rest after losing their game against the New York Knicks on Friday, 112-108. The last time Golden State played Washington was last season on Mar. 27, 2022 – a game ending with a Warriors 123-115 defeat.

Golden State’s road struggles continued with Sunday’s loss to the Bulls. The team is now a league-worst 4-17 on the road this season, including 1-10 on the road against Eastern Conference teams.

The Warriors are now 1-10 on the road against East teams this season. Losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Heat, Magic, Bucks, Pacers, Sixers, Nets, Knicks and now Bulls. Only road win against the conference came vs Raptors. Warriors back below .500 -- 21-22. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2023

Today, they face another Eastern Conference team in the Wizards that ranks 21st in offensive rating, 16th in defensive rating, and 25th in overall net rating. Washington has lost four out of their last five games largely due to the absence of All-Star guard Bradley Beal who has been out with a hamstring injury. Forward Kyle Kuzma has done his best to carry the team in the meantime including a 40-point effort against the Knicks on Friday.

Since this is the second game of a back-to-back, the Warriors will be without guard Klay Thompson who led the team in scoring yesterday with 26 points. Although he is getting healthier, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is also out along with Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, and JaMychal Green.

Klay Thompson will sit today against the Wizards on the second side of a back-to-back. Steph Curry will play. Iguodala, Kuminga, Wiseman, JaMychal Green remain out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2023

With the Western Conference standings so clustered together, the Warriors need to start stringing together some wins to get ahead of the pack. With yesterday’s disappointing loss fresh in their minds, look for Golden State to show more urgency in this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Wizards: Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford

Regular Season Game #44

Who: Golden State Warriors (21 - 22) at Washington Wizards (18 - 25)

When: 12:00 p.m. PT

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)