Steph Curry scores 41 in Warriors 127-118 victory over the Wizards

The Golden State Warriors won their first road game on the second half of a back-to-back this season, defeating the Washington Wizards 127-118 in the nation’s capital. After a disappointing loss to the Bulls on Sunday, the Dubs improved to 22-22 on the season.

With Klay Thompson resting on the second half of a back-to-back, Jordan Poole stepped into the starting lineup and had his best performance since the start of the New Year. Poole finished 12-for-20 from the field with 32 points and 7 rebounds, including a game-sealing triple off an offensive rebound from Draymond Green to give the Warriors a 123-114 lead with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Green bounced back from one of his worst performances of the season on Sunday, scoring 17 points, mostly in the fourth quarter, alongside 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

Steph Curry struggled from deep early but was far more aggressive than he was on Sunday. In the fourth quarter, Curry found his rhythm from deep. He scored five-straight points to give the Dubs a 110-106 lead with five minutes left in regulation and led the Warriors attack to finish the game. He recorded 41 points and 7 rebounds.

Wizards big Kristaps Porzingis’ length and athleticism posed a problem for the undersized and shorthanded Dubs all afternoon. Porzingis finished 9-for-15 from the field (3-for-7 from three) and got to the free-throw line 12 times. He finished with 32 points and probably should have been even more aggressive late as the Dubs pulled away.

Off the bench, Anthony Lamb and Donte DiVincenzo both played more than 24 minutes and scored double-digits. While Lamb finished with a game-high +37 plus/minus, he seemed to continue struggling with defensive lapses. Still, he drew a huge charge late in the fourth quarter. Regardless, head coach Steve Kerr remains committed to giving the two-way player ample playing time.

The Warriors will have a couple of days off on their road trip before facing the Celtics on Thursday, January 19th. Opening tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM Pacific.