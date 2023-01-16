Podcast: Warriors vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors got a rare road win on Monday night, beating the Washington Wizards 127-118 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, giving them multiple wins on a road trip for the first time all year.

Steph Curry dominated the first quarter, Jordan Poole dominated the second quarter, Draymond Green dominated the fourth quarter, and Anthony Lamb led a strong performance by a shorthanded bench.

It was a fun game, and very encouraging. Now we’ll see if they can keep the successful road trip going with tough tests against the Boston Celtics on Thursday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Here’s the audio recap of the game. You can listen on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, or you can stream from the embedded player below. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode!

Here are the full stats from the game:

Steph Curry: 41 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, +14

Jordan Poole: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, -2

Draymond Green: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, -4

Andrew Wiggins: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, -12

Donte DiVincenzo: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, +15

Anthony Lamb: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, +36

Kevon Looney: 2 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, -2

Ty Jerome: 0 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals, +2

Moses Moody: 0 points, -2

The Warriors next game is Thursday night against the Boston Celtics at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT.