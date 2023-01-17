Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors won their road game against the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon, 127-118. The win gives them a 2-1 record for this road trip and brings them back to .500 with a record of 22-22.

Stephen Curry was the team’s leading scorer with 41 points on 12-of-28 shooting which includes six made threes. His epic performance led to MVP chants in the Wizards’ home arena and had head coach Steve Kerr making the ultimate comparison for his superstar point guard.

"He's the modern MJ"



Coach Kerr with the ultimate praise for Steph pic.twitter.com/ffkevnJEWq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

If Curry was the heartbeat of the offense, then Draymond Green was the team’s most important player on defense. Green absolutely took over in the second half and specifically in the fourth quarter as outlined by our very own Brady Klopfer who handed out his latest player grades for Monday’s game.

This game had pretty much everything that you could possibly want from Draymond. He anchored a defense that showed more grit than it has most of the year when on the road, and put on a clinic with the passes. Then, in the fourth quarter, a fan got into it with him, apparently trolling Green about his Hall of Fame status. Let me remind you of two things: 1) Draymond Green is unequivocally a Hall of Famer. 2) Trash talking him is never a smart idea. He responded with 11 fourth-quarter points, and completely dominated the frame. A mediocre first half is the only thing keeping him from a perfect grade. Grade: A Post-game bonus: Led the team in assists.

The Washington fans who were trash talking Green lit a fire in the Warriors’ defensive ace — much to the joy of Curry and Green himself.

Draymond appreciates the chirps from two Wizards fans that got him going offensively pic.twitter.com/9h32X4GGlZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

Steph didn’t want the Wizards fans who were trash-talking Draymond to leave pic.twitter.com/QIECT50jXH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

The Warriors now get a couple of days off before finishing off this road trip with another set of back-to-back games starting with Thursday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

