Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors capped off their 2021-22 championship celebration with an official visit to the White House on Tuesday. It was the team’s first visit to the White House since winning the title in 2015, and it’s safe to say they were grateful for the opportunity to return once again.
.@Warriors' Klay Thompson took a moment to share what it means to celebrate the 2022 NBA championship at the White House. pic.twitter.com/AY25kWdzVO— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 18, 2023
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr got things started as honorary guest speakers during the official White House press briefings. Curry and Kerr thanked the current administration for inviting them over while also speaking on topics beyond basketball such as the safe return of Brittney Griner to the United States and the progress of gun legislation in America.
Steph takes the podium before today’s press briefing at the White House pic.twitter.com/0IU1fDsqcN— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 17, 2023
Steve Kerr explains what the White House visit means to him and the Warriors pic.twitter.com/smPUtbwHLL— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 17, 2023
The visit culminated with speeches from both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the Warriors presented both of them with honorary team jerseys.
"Dub Nation is in the house."— NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2023
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes the 2022 NBA Champion @warriors to The White House.
Watch on the NBA App: https://t.co/y3YdBxQd9N pic.twitter.com/hKn3jb1tSS
The Warriors perfectly represented the NBA and all of Dub Nation during their visit to the White House. After the event, Draymond Green spoke to reporters and praised Curry for his presidential disposition while joking about which potential role in office best suits him.
If Steph runs for president, Draymond wants to be the secretary of defense pic.twitter.com/63TTiHQv6S— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 18, 2023
With the White House visit complete, the Warriors return their focus to the current season. At a record of 22-22, the team looks to get their season back rolling in hopes of repeating their championship success and making a return visit to Washington D.C. next year.
