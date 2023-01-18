 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 1/18/23: Warriors wrap up championship celebration with visit to the White House

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors capped off their 2021-22 championship celebration with an official visit to the White House on Tuesday. It was the team’s first visit to the White House since winning the title in 2015, and it’s safe to say they were grateful for the opportunity to return once again.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr got things started as honorary guest speakers during the official White House press briefings. Curry and Kerr thanked the current administration for inviting them over while also speaking on topics beyond basketball such as the safe return of Brittney Griner to the United States and the progress of gun legislation in America.

The visit culminated with speeches from both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the Warriors presented both of them with honorary team jerseys.

The Warriors perfectly represented the NBA and all of Dub Nation during their visit to the White House. After the event, Draymond Green spoke to reporters and praised Curry for his presidential disposition while joking about which potential role in office best suits him.

With the White House visit complete, the Warriors return their focus to the current season. At a record of 22-22, the team looks to get their season back rolling in hopes of repeating their championship success and making a return visit to Washington D.C. next year.

