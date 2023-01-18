It’s been, continues to be, and will continue to be a wild week for the Golden State Warriors. They kicked off their Monday with a super fun win over the Washington Wizards in which Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green put on a serious show.

On Tuesday they visited President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to celebrate their championship. It was their first time visiting the White House since early 2016, when they celebrated their 2015 title with President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden.

On Wednesday they practiced, and offered up injury updates on Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and JaMychal Green.

And on Thursday they’ll visit the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch, only to follow it up on Friday with a brutal back-to-back in which they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That’s a lot!

So I took the off day as an opportunity to drop in an off day podcast, to cover all of those topics, and a little bit more, too.

You can listen to the podcast (run time: 16 minutes) on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to the episode in the embedded player below.

Thanks for listening, everyone! We’ll be back with post-game podcasts recapping Thursday’s game against Jayson Tatum’s Celtics and Friday’s game against Donovan Mitchell’s Cavs.