Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged, Wiseman did not, as all three remain doubtful vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors wrap up their current five-game road trip with back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Injuries have impacted the quality of depth in Golden State’s roster especially in the front court. On Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr shared an update regarding the injuries to big men James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and JaMychal Green.

Klay Thompson will play against the Celtics tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today. James Wiseman didn’t. Kerr called Kuminga and JaMychal doubtful vs Celtics but possible at Cavaliers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lG8ui1awXE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 18, 2023

“We scrimmaged today,” Kerr said. Not our main guys, but the guys who were on the verge of coming back just had a good practice and played some three-on-three. I’ll talk to the training staff, and we’ll see how everybody comes up afterwards.

When asked about who participated in Wednesday’s scrimmage, Kerr had this to say.

“(James) Wiseman did not,” Kerr answered. “(Jonathan) Kuminga and JaMychal (Green) both scrimmaged with some of our other guys who don’t play as much. It seemed to go well, but they have to check in with the training staff and we’ll see what that means. I would say doubtful for tomorrow with the back-to-back but possible for Friday.“

The most recent update on the three Warriors’ big men previously stated that they were all progressing well with Kuminga resuming practice last week. Based on what Kerr said on Wednesday, Kuminga and Green are much further ahead in their recovery than Wiseman and could possibly return as soon as Friday’s game against the Cavaliers.

Kuminga and Green’s potential return would be a major boost to a Warriors lineup that is in desperate need of front court depth. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are currently playing a majority of the front court minutes, while two-way player Anthony Lamb as well as the often-injured veteran, Andre Iguodala make up the rest of their depth. Kerr has already expressed concerns for the heavy minutes played by Green and Looney this season, making the need for healthy bigs more urgent with each passing game.

Kuminga’s return, in particular, will be especially impactful given he was playing at a high level before suffering a right foot sprain on Dec. 30 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was using his size and athleticism to hound opposing perimeters players while also picking and choosing the right times to assert himself on offense.

Here were the five big Jonathan Kuminga plays in crunch time tonight vs Hornets



*Rips away a steal from PJ Washington

*Traffic rebound over Plumlee

*Gets available for dunk

*Floater in iso vs Hayward

*Cuts open for another dunk pic.twitter.com/kEvGuzLhqg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 28, 2022

As for Wiseman, his left ankle sprain suffered in late December continues to bother him enough that he is still not ready to scrimmage with the team. He has already missed eight games due to this injury, and with leg injuries prevalent throughout Wiseman’s young career, it remains to be seen when the former second-overall pick will make his return to the team.