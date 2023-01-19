Preview: Warriors look to sweep Boston in NBA Finals rematch

The last time the Golden State Warriors faced the Boston Celtics away from the friendly confines of the Chase Center in San Francisco, the night ended with a trophy celebration and champagne splattering. The Dubs clinched their fourth NBA championship in eight years, vanquishing the Celtics in front of their green clad fans with spectacular flair.

The Warriors return to the scene of the celebration to play a hungry Celtics team who I’m sure will want to shed their identity as just another one of Stephen Curry’s postseason victims.

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

January 19th, 2023 | 4:30 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

These two reigning conference champions have already rematched once this season, with the Warriors overcoming the absence of an injured Andrew Wiggins to smack Boston around 123-107 in Chase Center. Coming into the game the Celtics were leading the East with a 21-5 record while the Warriors stumbled to a 13-13 start. Many in Dub Nation doubted the Warriors would take the victory, but the champs saw green and ran all over Boston.

The Splash Bros Curry and Klay Thompson combined to light Boston up for 66 points in the contest, while Jonathan Kuminga proved a valuable defender and bouncy scoring option against a Celtics team that prides itself on winning the physical battles.

Tonight was a test for the Boston Celtics; a test they failed. — NBABeau (@NBABeau) December 11, 2022

Since that game, the Warriors have continued to play inconsistent basketball and have a record of 22-22 thanks to injuries, lackadaisical defense, too many turnovers, and the development of their young players.

Klay Thompson will play against the Celtics tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today. James Wiseman didn’t. Kerr called Kuminga and JaMychal doubtful vs Celtics but possible at Cavaliers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lG8ui1awXE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile Boston has roared to a 33-12 record and will surely be looking for some measure of revenge against a Golden State team that apparently has their number. I except Boston to come out firing on full cylinders as they’ve won seven games in a row and are red-hot. Star wing Jaylen Brown is questionable for this matchup with a groin injury; whether he plays or not could have a big impact on this game.