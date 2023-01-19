Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors play a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals tonight, as they take on the Boston Celtics in TD Garden Arena. This will be Golden State’s first trip back to Boston since winning the title last June. Tensions were high during that series, especially for Warriors forward Draymond Green who experienced the worst of it from the Boston crowd as highlighted in an article by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

Via ESPN:

“You usually have situations where people talk crazy, but not the entire arena,” Green told ESPN. “You’ll have a situation where an entire arena will boo you, but not what the Boston fans were doing. So, it was just a different situation than I had ever seen. It took a while to adjust to it ... it was just so unexpected. It caught me off guard.”

Green said for the entire 48 minutes of the game — which truly lasts for about three hours — “f—k Draymond” chants, and names like “b---h” and the N-word rained down on him.

It took a few days for Green to wrap his head around what kind of environment he’d have to sit in to finish out the series and do it well.

“Whenever you know what to expect, you can plan for it. I’ve been around for 11 years so I thought I had seen it all. But that, I had never seen before,” Green told ESPN. “I guess with this, there was no real way to prepare for it. Except mentally know what you’re walking into. When that happens I can tune it out. But that first time I couldn’t tune it out.”