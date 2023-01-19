How to watch Warriors at Celtics

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch on Thursday night. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Boston and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors look to even out their record for this five-game road trip after a 127-118 win against the Washington Wizards on Monday moved them to 2-1. The Celtics, on the other hand, extended their winning streak to seven games after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday 130-118.

The Warriors and Celtics most recently played each other this season on Dec. 10, 2022 in San Francisco. Golden State beat them in that one 123-107. Tonight, however, the two teams play in Boston — a place where the home crowd has been anxiously waiting for a rematch with the Dubs since their championship defeat last June.

Although the Celtics hold the best record in the NBA at 33-12, Golden State usually elevates their game during big matchups such as this one. A motivated Warriors team is a dangerous team. Stephen Curry already proved that last year on the night he quieted a hostile TD Garden crowd with a dazzling 43-point display in Game 6 of the 2021-22 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, forward Draymond Green is coming off one of his best performances of the season after a pair of fans heckled him during the Wizards game, so expect him to come out ready for his highly anticipated return to Boston.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

Regular Season Game #45

Who: Golden State Warriors (22 - 22) at Boston Celtics (33 - 12)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: TD Garden Arena, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)