The Golden State Warriors are all set for their NBA Finals rematch with the Boston Celtics. And while the starting lineup will be back to normal with Klay Thompson re-entering the lineup following a rest day on Monday, the Dubs will still be without a handful of players.

Let’s dive into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Like Thompson, Iguodala will likely be held out of back-to-backs for the rest of the season. But being held out of the front end, with soreness, suggests that Iguodala is dealing with an actual ailment, and probably won’t play Friday, either.

Out — Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain)

Kuminga’s foot injury definitely ended up being a bigger deal than it seemed like it would be. This will be his eighth straight game missed, though Steve Kerr said on Wednesday that there’s a chance Kuminga plays on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Out — JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection)

Similarly, Green still has a chance at returning against the Cavs, and we should certainly see him back next week at the latest. This will be his 14th consecutive game missed due to a leg infection that hospitalized him. Scary! Glad he’s okay.

Out — James Wiseman (left ankle sprain)

Just as with Kuminga, this injury has kept Wiseman out for longer than we expected. This will be his eighth straight game being out with the injury, and his ninth straight game not playing.

Celtics

Out — Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair)

Ever wonder why players are careful with workouts? Gallinari signed a two-year deal with the Celtics over the offseason, and will make nearly $6.5 million this season. Shortly after signing the deal, he tore his ACL, which would have kept any team from signing him if he were still a free agent.

Here’s hoping for a smooth recovery.

Out — Mfiondu Kabengele (G League — two-way contract)

This is the final year of two-way eligibility for Kabengele, who has yet to find his footing since being taken in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft ... one pick ahead of Jordan Poole.

Out — JD Davison (G League — two-way contract)

Davison was selected with the No. 53 pick in this year’s draft, two picks ahead of Gui Santos. He’s played in four games and just 10 minutes.

Questionable — Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness)

The big name on the Celtics injury report is Brown. The 2021 All-Star is averaging career highs with 27.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, but has missed three straight games. The Celtics have been fine without him, though, winning each of those three games by double figures.