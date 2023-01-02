The Golden State Warriors are back in action for their first game of 2023, as they host the Atlanta Hawks and try to build on a season-best four-game winning streak.

It won’t be easy. The Warriors, already playing with an open roster spot, have a whopping six different players listed as “out” against Atlanta. The Hawks also have some regulars who are out or questionable, but nothing compared to the Dubs.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness)

Poor Wiggins. He’s been an ironman his entire NBA career, and is in the midst of his longest streak of absences — by far. He missed 10 games due to an injury, and then when he was finally cleared he got what must be a doozy of a sickness ... this will be his fourth straight game sidelined by the illness.

Out — Steph Curry (left shoulder subluxation)

No new news on the Curry front. He’ll miss his ninth-straight game, and should be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

Out — Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain)

Kuminga’s become an integral part of the rotation lately, and has been averaging 23.4 minutes per game since Wiggins’ injury. But a foot sprain will result in just his second absence of the year (he also has three early-season DNP-CDs).

Out — James Wiseman (left ankle sprain)

Wiseman has been playing the best basketball of his young career, and the door is open for more minutes given the bucket of injuries the Dubs are dealing with. Unfortunately we won’t get to see him tonight.

Out — JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection)

From the health and safety protocols to a leg infection. What a fun few weeks Green — who is missing his seventh-straight game — is having!

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Sometimes I forget that Iguodala is on this team.

Hawks

Out — Clint Capela (right calf strain)

Capela’s been having a super strong season, averaging 12.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, and shooting 63.6% from the field. But he’s missed six of Atlanta’s last seven games, and it’s been a large part of their three-game losing skid.

Out — Tyrese Martin (G League assignment)

Fun fact: Martin was technically drafted by the Warriors in June. The Dubs traded the No. 51 pick and $2 million to the Hawks for the No. 44 pick, but trades can’t be completed until after the draft, so technically Martin (the No. 51 pick) was drafted by Golden State, and Ryan Rollins (the No. 44 pick) was selected by Atlanta.

Out — Jarrett Culver (G League — two-way contract)

A former No. 6 overall pick, Culver is still trying to find his place in the league, and is on his third team in four years (and in his final year of two-way contract eligibility).

Questionable — De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain)

Hunter was taken two spots ahead of Culver, as the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He’s having a nice year, averaging 15.0 points per game and playing solid wing defense. He’s missed three straight games, and is hoping to not make it four.

Make it five wins in a row, Dubs!