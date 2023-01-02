How to watch Warriors vs. Hawks

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Atlanta Hawks for a Monday night home showdown. The game will take place at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors will attempt to extend their four-game winning streak after beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, 118-112. Meanwhile, the Hawks come into tonight’s matchup as losers in four out of their last five games including their most recent 130-121 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Golden State and Atlanta played each other two times last season with their latest matchup resulting in a 121-110 Warriors defeat held on Mar. 25, 2022.

Golden State remains undefeated four games into this eight-game homestand. They’re 16-2 home record this season is tied for the best in the NBA, while the team’s 9.0 net rating at the Chase Center is fourth best in the league.

That being said, the Warriors enter this game severely shorthanded with six players already listed as out due to injuries. Aside from Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the most impactful injury for the Warriors is to second year player Jonathan Kuminga who has been a staple of the team’s defensive prowess during this homestand. His perimeter defense would have been useful in this one as Golden State attempts to slow down Atlanta’s dynamic backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

The key to this game will be Golden State’s ability to limit turnovers. The Warriors commit 16.8 turnovers per game — second most in the league. The Hawks, on the other hand, are amongst the best in the league at taking care of the ball, committing only 12.9 turnovers per game. If the Warriors can play a clean game and force Atlanta into making mistakes with their defense, then they should have a good chance to win despite being undermanned.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, AJ Griffin, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu

Regular Season Game #38

Who: Golden State Warriors (19 - 18) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17 - 19)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)