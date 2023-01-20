Podcast: Warriors vs. Celtics

Well, that was a tough one. The Golden State Warriors played one of their best road games of the year, but it still wasn’t quite enough. They blew a double-digit lead, missed a chance to tie it in regulation, and eventually lost an overtime game to the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Four Warriors players finished with at least 20 points, but they struggled to handle the massive size difference between the two teams.

Here’s my podcast discussing the game and the state of the Dubs.

You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also stream it directly in the embedded player below. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode! Thanks for listening, everyone.

Here are the final stats for the Warriors players.

Steph Curry: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks, +9

Klay Thompson: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block, +2

Jordan Poole: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, -7

Andrew Wiggins: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks, -7

Draymond Green: 11 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, -4

Donte DiVincenzo: 6 points, 3 rebounds, -4

Kevon Looney: 2 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, +3

Anthony Lamb: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, -7

The Warriors next game is Friday, January 20, when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, and you can catch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area.