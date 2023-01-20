Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors lost a close one as the Boston Celtics defeat them by a score of 121-118 during last night‘s NBA Finals rematch in Boston. The Warriors got off to a strong start and were in control for most of the game until the fourth quarter where they were outscored 24-17. Golden State’s lack of discipline on defense, careless turnovers, and missed shots allowed the Celtics and their home crowd back into it for the eventual overtime loss.
Although losing on a night that they probably should’ve won definitely stings, the game was something positive that the Warriors can build on as they played with great urgency and intensity against the team with the best record in the NBA – something they haven’t shown they can do consistently, especially on the road. Part of their success had to do with a new starting lineup which head coach Steve Kerr felt was necessary to provide the team with a “spark”.
Steve Kerr details the thought process behind the change to the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/uld2NKUNJr— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 20, 2023
Kerr says he will continue with the new starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green moving forward. The players agree with the change, while Curry specifically praised Kevon Looney for being the ultimate professional and doing whatever it takes to help the team win, even if that means coming off the bench.
Here are Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on the starting lineup switch up pic.twitter.com/rf75YI1ed6— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 20, 2023
The Warriors will have to shake this one off quickly as tonight, they finish their five-game road trip with the second night of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:
- How the Warriors aren’t helping themselves on defense by helping too much
- Player grades: Warriors vs. Celtics
- Podcast: Warriors vs. Celtics
- Celtics outlast Warriors in overtime slugfest, 121-118
- Warriors switch up starting lineup vs. Celtics
Other Warriors News:
- Warriors’ Steve Kerr makes seismic starting lineup change in OT loss to Celtics (The Athletic)
- Warriors trade scenarios: What I’m hearing about Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and more (The Athletic)
- Steve Kerr explains Warriors’ defensive breakdown late in loss to Celtics (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals definitive stance on representing Team USA at 2024 Olympics (Clutch Points)
- Bob Myers gives candid response to Draymond Green taking blame for Warriors’ shortcomings (95.7 The Game)
NBA News:
- LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead in 3rd fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T (NBA)
- Mavs big man Christian Wood sidelined with fractured thumb (ESPN)
- Victor Wembanyama, the Detroit Pistons and a Paris courtside peek into the potential future (The Athletic)
- Alperen Şengün could be the future of the Houston Rockets’ offense (SB Nation)
- The most bizarre reasons NBA players have missed games, explained (SB Nation)
A tweet to end the week:
NBA All-Star fan voting ends Saturday night at 11:59 PM ET. Let’s get the Warriors into the game! Have a good weekend Dub Nation!
Reminder: Stephen Curry is an #NBAAllStar— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 20, 2023
https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/oedlWDjgkd
Loading comments...