The Golden State Warriors lost a close one as the Boston Celtics defeat them by a score of 121-118 during last night‘s NBA Finals rematch in Boston. The Warriors got off to a strong start and were in control for most of the game until the fourth quarter where they were outscored 24-17. Golden State’s lack of discipline on defense, careless turnovers, and missed shots allowed the Celtics and their home crowd back into it for the eventual overtime loss.

Although losing on a night that they probably should’ve won definitely stings, the game was something positive that the Warriors can build on as they played with great urgency and intensity against the team with the best record in the NBA – something they haven’t shown they can do consistently, especially on the road. Part of their success had to do with a new starting lineup which head coach Steve Kerr felt was necessary to provide the team with a “spark”.

Steve Kerr details the thought process behind the change to the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/uld2NKUNJr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 20, 2023

Kerr says he will continue with the new starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green moving forward. The players agree with the change, while Curry specifically praised Kevon Looney for being the ultimate professional and doing whatever it takes to help the team win, even if that means coming off the bench.

Here are Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on the starting lineup switch up pic.twitter.com/rf75YI1ed6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 20, 2023

The Warriors will have to shake this one off quickly as tonight, they finish their five-game road trip with the second night of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA All-Star fan voting ends Saturday night at 11:59 PM ET. Let’s get the Warriors into the game! Have a good weekend Dub Nation!