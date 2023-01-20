How to watch Warriors at Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in their final game of this current five-game road trip. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Cleveland and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State will attempt to rebound from last night’s crushing 121-118 overtime loss against the Boston Celtics, while Cleveland regroups from their 115-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Warriors and the Cavaliers most recently played each other on Nov. 11, 2022 – a game they won by a score of 106-101.

Thursday’s game against the Celtics was the best the Warriors looked on the road this season. They played with a sense of urgency and almost pulled off the win against a Boston team with the best record in the NBA. They were in full control of the game, but unfortunately for the Warriors, the Celtics hit several big shots to come back in the final quarter and win the game in overtime.

The biggest drawback of last night’s loss was the extra minutes played by the starters as head Coach Steve Kerr had to rely on an eight-man rotation due to injuries and a lack of depth. The effects are showing itself tonight as it was announced that several players will be rested for this second night of a back-to-back.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are all OUT tonight against Cleveland on the second night of the back-to-back.



Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are probable. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 20, 2023

The good news is that they will likely be getting back some of their front court depth as forwards Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are listed as probable for tonight’s game.

The Warriors will have a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, who rank fifth in the Eastern conference standings with a record of 28-18. They have the third best net rating in the league including the second-best defensive rating at 109.4.

Although Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could potentially miss the game due to a groin injury, Cleveland’s roster should still be good enough to beat this undermanned Warriors team down their biggest offensive weapons. That being said, the Warriors young players have shown some fight in these types of games, so it will be interesting to see if they can grit their way to an unexpected victory.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb, Kevon Looney

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Regular Season Game #46

Who: Golden State Warriors (22 - 23) at Cleveland Cavaliers (28 - 18)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)