How to watch Warriors vs. Nets

The Golden State Warriors finally return home after their five-game road trip with a Sunday evening matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off for the game will be at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors recovered nicely after their overtime loss against the Boston Celtics, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 120-114. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has been trending downward after losing four out of their last five, but they did win their Friday matchup against the Utah Jazz, 117-106.

This will be the second time the Warriors play the Nets this season. Their first game was played in Brooklyn on Dec. 21, 2022 and resulted in one of Golden State’s worst losses of the year, 143-113. They now get them at home where the Warriors are significantly better with a record of 17-5 when playing at the Chase Center.

The Warriors come into tonight’s game the healthiest that they have been in weeks. Although they will continue to be without center James Wiseman and forward Andre Iguodala, the regular starters should be available as well as some of their front court depth in Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green who returned to the court on Friday.

The Nets are 28-17 this season — good enough for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn was beginning to look like one of the best teams in the NBA, however, a knee injury to superstar forward Kevin Durant has them trying to regain their rhythm in his absence. That being said, tonight’s matchup features two of the best point guards in the game as Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving lead their teams in what projects to be an offensive showdown.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Nets: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Nic Claxton

Regular Season Game #47

Who: Golden State Warriors (23 - 23) vs. Brooklyn Nets (28 - 17)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)