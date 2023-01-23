Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors fumbled another game Sunday night after losing to the Brooklyn Nets, 120-116. Golden State was up by as much as 17 points in the first half, but Brooklyn stormed back behind Kyrie Irving’s game-high 38 points to complete the comeback victory. It was yet another example of the Warriors squandering a big lead this season prompting head coach Steve Kerr to discuss his team’s inability thus far to close out games.

“We’re not good enough, yet, to close games. We’ve got to get better.”



Steve Kerr explains why the Warriors are struggling to close out games pic.twitter.com/CjjLOfveBd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2023

Lack of execution and questionable decision-making on both sides of the ball led to the Warriors’ demise down the stretch. Although Stephen Curry led the team with 26 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, he believes the team is capable of doing more as they try to figure out how to overcome their late game struggles.

Steph shares that part of the Warriors' struggles is due to a lack of "winning execution" pic.twitter.com/PEi35flrZK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2023

On the positive side, it was another solid performance from Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga in his second game back from injury. In 25 minutes of play, Kuminga finished with 20 points and 3 rebounds while his plus-13 was the second-best plus-minus on the team behind Kevon Looney (+14). After the game, Draymond Green commended the second year forward as he continues to exhibit strong play on both sides of the floor.

Draymond has been impressed with Kuminga since his return from injury pic.twitter.com/TWcpb2bgBt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2023

Golden State will now have two full days of rest before their next game on Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies make their way to the Chase Center.

