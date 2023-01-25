 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 1/25/23: Draymond Green does not consider the Grizzlies matchup a rivalry

By Ricko Mendoza
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors have a primetime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Golden State and Memphis have had some intense battles in recent years, including several in the second-round series of last year’s playoffs where the Warriors beat them 4-2. Despite this, Golden State forward Draymond Green does not believe the Grizzlies matchup is a rivalry just yet.

The strong emotions surrounding each game have caused a lot of trash talk to be said between the two teams. The Grizzlies, led by point guard Ja Morant and forward Dillon Brooks, have not been afraid to speak their mind, especially when it comes to the Warriors. However, it is the Dubs who always get the last laugh in the end.

The drama and dislike between these two teams are there to help fuel a rivalry, but as Green says, the Grizzlies have a lot more work to do in order to get on the Warriors multi-championship level.

