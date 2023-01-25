Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors have a primetime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Golden State and Memphis have had some intense battles in recent years, including several in the second-round series of last year’s playoffs where the Warriors beat them 4-2. Despite this, Golden State forward Draymond Green does not believe the Grizzlies matchup is a rivalry just yet.

"I don't think they've accomplished enough yet to consider it a rivalry"@Money23Green loves the match up but isn't ready to call Grizzlies-Warriors a rivalry game pic.twitter.com/7LTob1Dl3d — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 24, 2023

The strong emotions surrounding each game have caused a lot of trash talk to be said between the two teams. The Grizzlies, led by point guard Ja Morant and forward Dillon Brooks, have not been afraid to speak their mind, especially when it comes to the Warriors. However, it is the Dubs who always get the last laugh in the end.

Klay Thompson just destroyed Jaren Jackson Jr. for his March tweet:



“There's this 1 Grizzlies player who tweeted 'Strength in Numbers' after they beat us in the reg. season. It pissed me off so much. I can't wait to retweet that thing. Freakin bum.”pic.twitter.com/6c5mbiS6fG — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 17, 2022

We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

Draymond Green & Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks



Klay: "Just some good ol' fashion trash talk. I didn't think it warranted a technical but I forgot about the taunting rule. It's always fun to talk trash. We've been doing that since middle school." pic.twitter.com/f6DCawbooU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 26, 2022

The drama and dislike between these two teams are there to help fuel a rivalry, but as Green says, the Grizzlies have a lot more work to do in order to get on the Warriors multi-championship level.

