How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off another home matchup with a Wednesday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors will attempt to get back to .500 after their most recent loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, 120-116. Although the Grizzlies hold the second seed out West, they are currently on a three-game losing streak after suffering a 133-100 blowout loss against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

This will be the second time Golden State and Memphis play each other at the Chase Center this season. Their first matchup was on Christmas Day, where the Warriors beat them 123-109 in what was a highly anticipated rematch of last postseason’s second round series.

Golden State comes into tonight’s matchup relatively well-rested after getting two full days off in between games. The Warriors will also be getting back center James Wiseman who returns to the active lineup after missing 11 games due to a sprained ankle.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be getting some much needed help as well with point guard Ja Morant expected to return after missing the last game against the Kings. However, Memphis will still be without big man Steven Adams, who has been critical for Memphis on the boards – leading the team to the second-best rebounding percentage in the NBA.

Ja Morant will return against the Warriors tomorrow night after missing the Sacramento game. Not listed on the injury report. Steven Adams is out again. Knee soreness. The Grizzlies are trying to avoid an 0-4 open to their road trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 25, 2023

The Warriors typically play up in big matchups such as this one, especially against their self-proclaimed rivals in the Grizzlies. Because of this, expect both teams to come out with a sense of urgency tonight which should create a fun, playoff-like atmosphere at the Chase Center.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

*Andrew Wiggins out (illness)

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke

Regular Season Game #48

Who: Golden State Warriors (23 - 24) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (31 - 16)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)