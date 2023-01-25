 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors face Grizzlies in Chase Center

Is this a rivalry yet?

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Two Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have so far not had a stirring title defense this season, staggering out the gate to a 23-24 record.

Meanwhile the Memphis Grizzlies have roared out to a hot start, going 31-16 on the season and sitting 2.5 games out of first place in the West. But they have lost three games in a row, maybe they are ripe for the picking?

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies

January 25th, 2023 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Grizz were certainly a great matchup for the Dubs on Christmas Day, when the champs hit Memphis up for a signature victory (without Stephen Curry!)

And after the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies from the playoffs last season, it was clear that while Memphis believes they are up next, Golden State is the reigning dynasty.

But nothing lasts forever, foks.As the Warriors are trying to squeeze some more juice out of their veteran core while getting their young draft picks up to speed, other contenders can sniff weaknesses out. Golden State is abysmal on the road (6-18 record) and has blown several late leads to the point that even their recent opponent Brooklyn Nets noticed their lackadaisical approach.

That’s why it’s time for the Warriors to summon their giant youngster, James Wiseman to come and right the ship. BIG JIM IS BACK BABY!

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Grizzlies?

view results
  • 20%
    Memphis is going to get revenge
    (6 votes)
  • 79%
    The Warriors will climb back to .500 tonight!
    (23 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind