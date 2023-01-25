Preview: Warriors face Grizzlies in Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors have so far not had a stirring title defense this season, staggering out the gate to a 23-24 record.

Meanwhile the Memphis Grizzlies have roared out to a hot start, going 31-16 on the season and sitting 2.5 games out of first place in the West. But they have lost three games in a row, maybe they are ripe for the picking?

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies

January 25th, 2023 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Grizz were certainly a great matchup for the Dubs on Christmas Day, when the champs hit Memphis up for a signature victory (without Stephen Curry!)

And after the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies from the playoffs last season, it was clear that while Memphis believes they are up next, Golden State is the reigning dynasty.

But nothing lasts forever, foks.As the Warriors are trying to squeeze some more juice out of their veteran core while getting their young draft picks up to speed, other contenders can sniff weaknesses out. Golden State is abysmal on the road (6-18 record) and has blown several late leads to the point that even their recent opponent Brooklyn Nets noticed their lackadaisical approach.

Another bad loss for the Warriors. They blow a 17-point lead at home to a Nets team without Kevin Durant. They were up 12 with under six minutes left. Brooklyn closed on a 22-6 run. Rough fourth quarter for Steph Curry. Klay Thompson went 0 of 7 from 3. Record: 23-24. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 23, 2023

Nic Claxton postgame after his all-around career-high outing: “They took us lightly … they weren’t ready to play.” — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) January 23, 2023

That’s why it’s time for the Warriors to summon their giant youngster, James Wiseman to come and right the ship. BIG JIM IS BACK BABY!

James Wiseman is probable for the Warriors game against Memphis tomorrow. He's missed the last 11 games with a sprained ankle. Andre Iguodala is out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2023