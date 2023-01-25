The Golden State Warriors are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN tonight, in a game that may or may not be a rivalry, depending on who you ask.

The big news is that Ja Morant is returning for the Grizzlies, after just a one-game absence. Thankfully his left ankle injury was not serious. For the Warriors, it’s a notable injury report because there are very few names on it, which is a rarity for this season.

Let’s jump into it.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

I’m in the minority here, but I actually thought Iguodala looked pretty decent when he made his season debut near the beginning of the month. Unfortunately his return lasted only three games, and this will be his sixth straight absence since.

Probably — James Wiseman (left ankle sprain)

Morant’s left ankle injury may not have been serious, but Wiseman’s apparently was. A month-long absence is not what you expect when a player sprains their ankle, but it’s what happened with Wiseman. Now he’s set to return, and it will be interesting to see if he plays.

Grizzlies

Out — Steven Adams (right knee soreness)

The Grizz suffered a major blow when Adams sprained his knee, which will likely keep him out until after the All-Star break. Adams has been having a stellar season, and has 46 more offensive rebounds than the next closest player in the league. Kevon Looney’s life should get a bit easier with Adams out.

Out — Danny Green (left knee surgery recovery)

I’m guessing many of you forgot that Green is on the Grizzlies. Me too.

Out — John Konchar (concussions protocol)

Here’s hoping Konchar is OK, as concussion protocols are never a good thing. Memphis spent the offseason trading De’Anthony Melton and inking Konchar to a three-year extension, so they’ve showed full trust in him. The guard’s fourth-year numbers aren’t noteworthy — 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game — but the Grizzlies have put their trust in him to the tune of 23.2 minutes per game.

Out — Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League — two-way contract)

No, Lofton Jr. is not the son of Kenny Lofton, the six-time MLB All-Star who spent part of a season down the street with the San Francisco Giants. Just the son of someone who shared that name and, apparently, also had athletic genes.