Just a few hours before their exciting showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors lost a player from their starting lineup. Forward Andrew Wiggins, who only recently returned to the lineup, was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness.

Hopefully whatever sickness Wiggins is dealing with is a mild one, and not the illness that he dealt with a few weeks ago. After missing 11 straight games with an adductor strain, Wiggins was cleared to return to the court on December 28, but was hit with an illness that sidelined him for a whopping four consecutive games. Let’s all hope that doesn’t happen this time around.

On paper, Wiggins’ absence might not hurt the Dubs too much, as he’s been ice cold since returning to the lineup. In seven games since rejoining the team, the 2022 All-Star starter has averaged just 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2..4 assists per game, while shooting only 34.0% from the field, 22.7% on threes, and 56.3% on free throws. But even without his offense, the Warriors will miss Wiggins’ defense at the point of attack against Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant. Wiggins likely would have been the primary assignment on Morant (though the Warriors sometimes get funky and put Draymond Green on him), and presumably a lot of that burden will now fall on Klay Thompson who, thankfully, is playing his best defense since returning to the court a year ago.

Wiggins will join Andre Iguodala as players who are out for the Dubs, while James Wiseman is expected to make his return to action.