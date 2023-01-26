 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 1/26/23: Steph Curry says he let his ‘emotions get in the way’ prior to his ejection vs. Grizzlies

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

It may not have been pretty, but the Golden State Warriors pulled off the 122-120 comeback victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The odds were especially stacked against them as Stephen Curry was ejected from the game late in the fourth quarter for throwing his mouthpiece — a moment Curry says he let his emotions get the best of him.

Although Jordan Poole’s shot selection was the source of Curry’s frustration, he redeemed himself in the end with the game-winning layup as time expired. After the game, Poole embraced Curry in the tunnel, throwing his mouthpiece in a wholesome moment between the two Golden State guards.

Head coach Steve Kerr may question Poole’s shot selection but was happy with the end result as the team came away with a win that they desperately needed to boost their morale.

Back to .500 once again, the Warriors are hoping that the positive vibes stemming from last night’s big win continue to propel them in the next few games as they face a favorable schedule leading up to the All-Star Break.

