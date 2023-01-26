Good Morning Dub Nation,
It may not have been pretty, but the Golden State Warriors pulled off the 122-120 comeback victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The odds were especially stacked against them as Stephen Curry was ejected from the game late in the fourth quarter for throwing his mouthpiece — a moment Curry says he let his emotions get the best of him.
Steph says he let his emotions get in the way during a big moment in the game pic.twitter.com/eDOVluK3AY— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023
"I'm sure he just saw how hard I threw it, but it didn't go into the stands." - Steph on his mouthpiece throw pic.twitter.com/v5HzQysV1M— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023
Although Jordan Poole’s shot selection was the source of Curry’s frustration, he redeemed himself in the end with the game-winning layup as time expired. After the game, Poole embraced Curry in the tunnel, throwing his mouthpiece in a wholesome moment between the two Golden State guards.
Jordan Poole threw his mouthguard when he saw Steph pic.twitter.com/hc2DX1GvQm— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 26, 2023
Steph describes JP throwing his mouthpiece after the game as "one of those too soon jokes" pic.twitter.com/7TLUmtuD2r— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023
Head coach Steve Kerr may question Poole’s shot selection but was happy with the end result as the team came away with a win that they desperately needed to boost their morale.
“Was Steph Curry open next to him?”— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023
This interaction between Steve Kerr and @montepooleNBCS about JP’s shot that lead to Steph throwing his mouthpiece pic.twitter.com/jjKHcuNe40
Back to .500 once again, the Warriors are hoping that the positive vibes stemming from last night’s big win continue to propel them in the next few games as they face a favorable schedule leading up to the All-Star Break.
