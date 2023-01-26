Warriors assign Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the G League

The Golden State Warriors made a roster move on Thursday morning, after their thrilling win over the Memphis Grizzlies the night prior. And it’s a move they’ve already made a few times this season, as they assigned rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Only this time they’re joined by second-year player Moses Moody.

Baldwin had been getting a little bit of playing time recently with the extended absences of Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and JaMychal Green. He’s appeared in 15 games this year, with impressive per 36 minutes averages of 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, while shooting a blistering 44.9% from three-point range. He had a career-high 17 points in the team’s December 21 blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Rollins, on the other hand, has had a nearly impossible time finding the court, and has played just 62 minutes this season. With the Warriors not finding too much garbage time these days, and the second-round pick having had some other stints in Santa Cruz, Rollins has appeared in just one of the last 15 games.

With the Warriors almost fully healthy — Andre Iguodala is likely to be the only player out for Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors — Baldwin and Rollins don’t have any role on the Warriors right now, so they’ll go get some seasoning in Santa Cruz.

Baldwin has flashed a lot of promise during his NBA stints, while Rollins is a bit further off, but still viewed very highly by the Warriors. In all likelihood, both players will be a bit of a factor next season.

Moody’s inclusion — his first trip to Santa Cruz this year, if memory serves me correctly — is fairly surprising. Second-year lottery picks aren’t normally sent to the G League, but Moody seems stuck in Steve Kerr’s dog house.