Steph Curry named an All-Star starter

It’s not a surprise, but it sure is fun to say: Steph Curry is an All-Star starter. The starting lineups were announced for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday and, to the surprise of no one, the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise was one of the five players from the Western Conference.

Curry had led the fan voting among Western Conference guards all through the process, and the fan vote accounts for 50% of the tally with All-Star starters. Players and the media split the other 50%, while the league’s coaches will choose the reserves.

It’s Curry’s ninth All-Star selection, tying him with Russell Westbrook for fifth-most among active NBA players, behind only James Harden (10, probably 11 when reserves are announced), Chris Paul (12), Kevin Durant (13), and LeBron James (19). Remarkably, all nine times that Curry has made the All-Star Game have been as a starter.

The two-time MVP is joined on the Western Conference side by James, Nikola Jokić, Zion Williamson, and Luka Dončić. The starters from the Eastern Conference are Durant, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell.

James and Antetokounmpo are the captains, and will draft their teams immediately before the start of the game.

In his eight previous All-Star Game appearances, Curry has averaged 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, while shooting 40.5% on threes. He’s been known to ignite the crowd with some 40-foot threes and a few surprise dunks. In last year’s All-Star Game he took a staggering 27 threes and made 16 of them, en route to 50 points and All-Star Game MVP honors.

Curry was joined by Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green (who was injured and couldn’t play) for last year’s game, but will almost surely be the team’s lone representative this season.