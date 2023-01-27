Good Morning Dub Nation,

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did an interview with 95.7 The Game. He discussed many things ranging from the Warriors general manager Bob Myers and his ongoing contract situation to more light-hearted topics like his game picks for the upcoming NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, towards the end of the interview, Kerr was asked a direct question about former second-overall pick James Wiseman: Do you owe it to Wiseman to either start playing him or trade him?

“I think that’s a fair question,” Kerr responded. “One of the things that I tell James (Wiseman) from time to time, is that I feel bad for him because of the circumstances. He’s had a tough go with the injuries. The injuries have definitely set him back. But the bottom line is he’s a really talented young guy playing on a veteran team.

“So he’s in a situation where he’s not getting many reps and playing time as he would in a different set of circumstances. Had he been drafted by a different team, he’d be getting more opportunities that’s for sure, but that’s part of his story, that’s part of his journey. What I love about James is that he understands that and recognizes it and continues to keep a positive spirit and energy. He works hard every single day and he’s wonderful to coach.

“As I’ve said many times, I’m a huge fan. However this plays out — we don’t know — but I hope I get to continue to coach him, and I hope he can develop here and get more opportunities as we go forward.”

Wiseman was set to return for the Warriors’ Wednesday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the past 11 games due to a sprained ankle. However, he did not get any playing time as Kerr referenced a suddenly loaded center rotation making it difficult for Wiseman to get minutes.

James Wiseman returns for the Warriors tonight, but it'll be difficult to find rotation minutes. Draymond Green has been the starting center, Looney off the bench, JaMychal Green an option.



Steve Kerr: "Do the math. It's hard to get four centers into a game, especially in 2023." pic.twitter.com/tuWPfnRu99 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2023

With the Feb. 9 trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Wiseman situation will be one to monitor closely as the Warriors attempt to salvage their season.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A tweet to end the week:

As a post-game tradition, Klay Thompson loves making and throwing paper airplanes after big wins; however, this time around, his airplane hit a reporter. Never change Klay. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!