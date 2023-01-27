How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors

The Golden State Warriors face the Toronto Raptors in a Friday night home matchup. The game will be played 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors barely came away with the home victory on Wednesday night, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 122-120. Meanwhile, despite ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Raptors are on a two-game winning streak after their 113-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings. This will be the second matchup between these two teams this season after Golden State already beat Toronto once on Dec. 18, 2022 by a score of 126-110.

The Warriors are 1-1 during this homestand after completing the comeback victory against the Grizzlies. Things were looking bleak for the Dubs in that game, especially after Stephen Curry was ejected late in the fourth quarter for throwing his mouthpiece. However, Warriors guard Jordan Poole saved the day with a game winning layup with 2.6 second left on the clock.

JORDAN POOLE GAME WINNER.



pic.twitter.com/GkQBVWCIQV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2023

The Warriors are hoping to finish this three-game homestand on a positive note with tonight’s matchup against the Raptors. Toronto is having a down year this season as their 22-27 record has them at the center of trade rumors all across the league.

That being said, the Warriors do not have the luxury of taking any team lightly. Toronto still has a talented roster, especially on the defensive side where they lead the league with 21.0 points off of turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Golden State ranks second to last in turnover percentage across the league at 16.1%, so look for the Warriors to be extra disciplined with the ball in this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Regular Season Game #49

Who: Golden State Warriors (24 - 24) vs. Toronto Raptors (22 - 27)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)