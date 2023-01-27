The Golden State Warriors are preparing for a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals when they host the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7:00 p.m. PT on NBA TV. And they’ll be without a handful of players, as they sent 2022 draft picks Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, as well as second-year guard Moses Moody to the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors for some additional seasoning.

Beyond that, the Warriors injury report is fairly bare, though there is one big name on it. Let’s dive into the game’s injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness)

Well ... we’ll always have those lovely three games when Iguodala returned, before he returned to the land of the injured. Hopefully we see him again this season, but who knows.

Questionable — Andrew Wiggins (non-covid illness)

Wiggins was a late scratch on Tuesday due to a sickness. He already missed about a week and a half earlier in the season with a non-covid illness, so let’s hope that doesn’t happen again this time. The Warriors would love to have Wiggins back on the court and getting back on track.

Raptors

Out — Otto Porter Jr. (left foot surgery — second toe dislocation)

Porter’s season with the Raptors was over almost before it began. He played only eight games before suffering an injury that required season-ending surgery. I’m not sure if he’s traveling with the team right now, but if he is, he’ll be met with a loud ovation as he collects his championship ring at Chase Center.

Questionable — Dalano Banton (right hip pointer)

Banton, a second-round pick in 2021, hasn’t played a huge role this season, as he’s averaging just 10.1 minutes per game. He hasn’t played since the Raptors hosted the Warriors on December 18.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!