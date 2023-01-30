Good Morning Dub Nation,

Officiating has always been a hot topic of discussion in the NBA, but this season in particular feels like it has become more prevalent than ever. The Golden State Warriors know this well as they have been on the receiving end of several questionable calls/non-calls throughout the season.

Steph is FUMING there wasn't a foul called on his 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/iH0nZdkORt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

The Last Two Minute Report says the refs missed 5 calls against the Warriors in the final two minutes of OT against the Celtics



Klay Thompson shouldn’t have fouled out

Jordan Poole didn’t foul Malcolm Brogdon

Two missed defensive 3 seconds on Boston

24-seconds on Al Horford — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 20, 2023

Over the weekend, officiating came under fire once again after a controversial non-call occurred at the end of regulation in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Lakers superstar LeBron James drove to the basket and was clearly fouled on a last-second lay-up attempt, however no whistle was blown and the game went into overtime where Los Angeles would eventually go on to lose.

LeBron is furious he didn't get this foul call at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/hANldRDGCo — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 29, 2023

The whole ordeal prompted this statement from the NBA’s Referee Union where they admitted to missing the foul the following day.

Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.https://t.co/WyN8QVuTOl — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 29, 2023

Aside from producing a couple of viral reactions to the call (including a legendary technical foul given to Lakers guard Patrick Beverly), the Lakers — having already used their coach’s challenge — were essentially powerless to the referee’s decision in the moment.

While this certainly won’t be the last time an official gets a call wrong, the entire fiasco highlights the lack of accountability for NBA referees. Fines, suspensions, public record-keeping of correct calls vs. incorrect calls, and many more have all been suggested as potential ways to hold them accountable, but it remains to be seen if anything can or will be done in the future. Although officiating is a difficult job, it must be held to a higher standard if it is going to be this impactful towards outcome of the game.

