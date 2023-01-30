 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Thunder

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night in their first of a three-game road trip. The game will be played at 5:00 PM PT in Oklahoma City and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors enter this road trip winners of their last two, including their latest game played on Friday night when they beat the Toronto Raptors, 129-117. The Thunder meanwhile, are 2-2 in their last four games with their most recent game resulting in a 112-100 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This will be the first matchup of the season between Golden State and Oklahoma City. The Warriors currently own a six-game winning streak over the Thunder with their latest matchup resulting in a 110-98 win on Feb. 7, 2022.

Tonight, Golden State will get and up-close look at Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City’s star young player has had a phenomenal start to the season averaging 30.9 points on 51.3% shooting from the field, 5.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Fortunately, the Warriors should have several defensive wings to throw at him including small forward Andrew Wiggins who is slated to return for tonight’s game after missing the last two due to illness.

Golden State could also use second-year wing Jonathan Kuminga who has continued to impress on both sides of the floor for the Warriors this season. While defense has been the reason for his increase in minutes, Kuminga got it done with his offense as he hit several critical threes against the Raptors on Friday,

Without playing a game this weekend, the Warriors jumped to sixth place in the Western Conference standings. This just shows how tightly packed the West is this season as the Thunder, with a record of 24-25, hold the 11th seed while trailing the Dubs by just one game. Tonight’s game will be important in that regard, so let’s hope the Warriors can start their road trip off right with a victory tonight.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

Regular Season Game #50

Who: Golden State Warriors (25 - 24) at Oklahoma City Thunder (24 - 25)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

