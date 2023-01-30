The Golden State Warriors are back on the road, kicking off a three-game road trip by visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. For most of the year it’s felt like the Warriors have been at a health disadvantage when playing teams, but that’s not the case tonight. The Dubs have only one person listed on the injury report, while OKC has a pretty full list.

Let’s jump into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (right hip strain)

Iguodala waited until January to make his season debut, but it only lasted for three games before he headed back to the injury report. I’m in the minority here, but I thought he looked pretty decent in those three games. Hopefully he’s back soon. Or at least eventually.

Thunder

Out — Luguentz Dort (right hamstring strain)

Dort has sneakily turned into a very high level defensive player, and it feels like he always does well against the Warriors. He’s also evolved into a quality offensive player, as he’s averaging 14.1 points per game this year while shooting 35.7% on threes. This will be the second straight game that he’s missed, but only the third all season.

Out — Aleksej Pokusevski (left tibial plateau — non-displaced fracture)

I’ll admit that I’m a huge fan of Poku. He’s 7-foot, 190 pounds, averages almost as many blocks as fouls, and shootings 37.6% from distance. He’s so unique, and at the moment probably not good yet, but I love watching him play. Unfortunately he hasn’t played since December, and is probably still a ways away from returning.

Out — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right ankle sprain)

The No. 32 overall pick in 2021, Robinson-Earl has taken over as starting center for the Thunder in his second season ... when he’s been healthy, that is. Unfortunately he sprained his ankle on December 12 and hasn’t played since.

Out — Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery)

Holmgren was one of the most intriguing players — perhaps the most intriguing — in the 2022 draft. There was talk of him being the No. 1 overall pick, but after the Orlando Magic chose Paolo Banchero instead, the Thunder scooped up Holmgren with the second pick. Unfortunately he suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began, so we’ll have to wait until next year to see the super interesting Holmgren, who gives the Thunder two players exceeding seven feet while staying under 200 pounds.

Enjoy the game everyone. Go Dubs.