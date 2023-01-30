It was just a few days ago that the Golden State Warriors, finally regaining health, sent rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, as well as second year wing Moses Moody to the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors.

And now two of them are returning to the big show. Prior to their Monday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder — which kicks off a three-game road trip, with stops in Minnesota on Wednesday and Denver on Thursday — the Warriors recalled Moody and Baldwin.

Warriors recall Baldwin Jr. & Moody from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/ptTVaRCHR4 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 30, 2023

Baldwin has made the trip to and from Santa Cruz a few times this season, but it was Moody’s first stint of his sophomore year. They played in two games before getting recalled, visiting the South Bay Lakers on both Friday and Sunday.

In Friday’s game, Baldwin had 12 points and 3 rebounds, while shooting just 5-for-17 from the field, and 2-for-10 on threes. Moody put up 26 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block, but shot just 9-for-26 from the field, and 3-for-10 from deep. The Warriors won 119-117.

The team did much worse on Sunday, losing 152-118, but the two players started to find their shooting rhythm. Baldwin was very efficient, registering 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, while shooting 7-for-10 from the field, and 4-for-7 from three-point range. Moody finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist, while shooting 6-for-15 from the field and 4-for-8 on threes (take these stats with a grain of salt as the math doesn’t quite add up, but they’re probably close to accurate ... the G League needs better scorekeeping).

With the Warriors mostly healthy, don’t expect Baldwin or Moody to play too much on this road trip unless there’s garbage time.