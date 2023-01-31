Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 128-120, on Monday night to begin their three-game road trip. It was an impressive performance from the Warriors who have quietly played better on the road as of late, winning three out of their last four games away from the Chase Center.

Stephen Curry was the star of the night. He stuffed the stat-sheet with a near triple-double, finishing the game with 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds. His 12 shots were especially significant as it gave him 7,222 made-field goals for his career — passing Wilt Chamberlain (7,216) for the most made field goals in Warriors’ franchise history.

What does it mean to Steph to break another Wilt Chamberlain record?



"It means I'm getting old." pic.twitter.com/8AhT29IQPT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2023

Andrew Wiggins made his return to the starting lineup after missing two games due to illness. Wiggins hasn’t played like his usual self since returning from a 15-game absence due to an adductor strain, but Monday night was different. He was aggressive in looking for his shot and was moving around with the hyper-athleticism that Warriors fans have come to expect from him. His play earned him praise from head coach Steve Kerr as well as his front court mate, Draymond Green.

Steve Kerr loves what he saw from Wiggins tonight pic.twitter.com/T7oNiEXPYv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2023

Draymond was happy to see Wiggins play aggressive tonight pic.twitter.com/Ajlg1jxYWm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2023

The Warriors are now 4-1 in their last five games and hold a record of 26-24 – good enough for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They’ll continue this road trip with back-to-back games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets starting on Wednesday.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: