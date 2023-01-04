The Golden State Warriors shared an update about the team’s lengthy list of injuries. It wasn’t encouraging.

Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green all remain out for the Warriors tomorrow against the Pistons. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2023

All four frontcourt players who missed the double-OT win against Atlanta will be out Wednesday for the Pistons game as well. Steph Curry is still four days away from his injury re-evaluation, and Andre Iguodala is still out with either a sore hip or “the vapors” - but he’s scrimmaging with the Santa Cruz Warriors!

This means more time for Patrick Baldwin Jr., right? Maybe, but he’s got bursitis.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is probable with right ankle bursitis — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 4, 2023

Steve Kerr went into detail about the Warriors’ walking wounded before Monday night’s game.

Long injury update from Steve Kerr

*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his return again

*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence.

*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. pic.twitter.com/xkLCs1W9hf — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 3, 2023

It does seem like Wiggins’ return is imminent, but the timing of his illness, and then another illness, coupled with his previous adductor injury means he’ll end up missing over a month. Get your flu shot and wear a mask! It’s even dangerous for Maple Jordan out there.

Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t necessarily have a serious injury either, but NBA teams know better than to mess around with foot injuries. Once the swelling goes down, JK should be back.

With James Wiseman, the team is understandably cautious about a player who missed over a year with a meniscus injury (and what you’d charitably call a “less than successful” first surgery). It really depends on the severity and location of his ankle sprain. It’s encouraging that we haven’t heard about Big Jim getting an MRI, at least not yet. He does seem snakebit, getting hurt a week after setting a career high in points, and right at the moment where playing time was opening up for him.

And JaMychal Green could be out for quite some time if he still can’t shake the infection in his leg.

It’s a run of bad luck for the Warriors, but their roster decisions left them vulnerable to such a run. Leaving one roster spot open and giving one to Iguodala has meant that they’ve effectively had a 15-man roster, including their two-way players. The team might not play Klay Thompson on a back-to-back all year. Add in 20-year-old rookies PBJ and Ryan Rollins, who have played only slightly more NBA games than G League games, and this team was short-handed before a single injury occurred.

You see the ripple effects when even a bench player like Donte DiVincenzo misses time. He got hurt, and the team had a winless five-game road trip against teams with a combined record of 76-114. Now they’re facing the Detroit Pistons - who they lost to on that trip - two days after four of their starters logged more than 44 minutes while beating the Atlanta Hawks.

Thankfully, it’s still the 10-30 Pistons, who just lost Marvin Bagley to injury after seeing Cade Cunningham go out for the year. If ever there’s a game where the Warriors need to get out to an early lead - and hold onto it in the third quarter - it’s Wednesday night. Then they get two days off before facing an Orlando Magic team that’s almost as banged up as them.