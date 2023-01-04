 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors vs. Pistons

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors tip-off against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is enjoying their time playing at the Chase Center during this eight-game homestand, as they are currently 5-0 since returning home. This includes Monday night’s double overtime thriller against the Atlanta Hawks resulting in a 143-141 Warriors victory. Meanwhile, Detroit’s 10-30 record is currently the worst in the NBA. They’ve lost eight out of their last 10 including their most recent game on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, 135-106.

The Warriors last played the Pistons back in late October for their seventh game of the season. In that game, the Pistons upset the Warriors 128-114 as a pair of 30-point performances from Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole was not enough to carry the team to a win.

Tonight, Golden State will attempt to extend their winning streak to six games. Although Detroit represents an easy matchup on paper, they do have one key strength that plays right to one of the Warriors’ weaknesses. The Pistons are currently shooting a league-high 27.7 free-throws per game — something that could be problematic for a Warriors team that has struggled at times to defend without fouling.

Sending their opponent to the free-throw line causes Golden State to slow down their league-leading pace of play and forces their offense to create against a set defense. If the Warriors can stay disciplined and hold back from fouling, they should be able to come away with another home victory despite once again playing short-handed.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Regular Season Game #39

Who: Golden State Warriors (20 - 18) vs. Detroit Pistons (10 - 30)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

