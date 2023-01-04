The Golden State Warriors host the Detroit Pistons tonight, in search of their sixth consecutive victory, as well as revenge, as their 128-114 loss to the Pistons in October was arguably their worst game of the season.

Working in the Warriors favor: the Pistons are arguably the worst team in the league, and they have five different players out.

Working against the Warriors favors: they have six different players out, and they’re better than the ones sidelined for Detroit.

Let’s jump into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (non-covid illness)

I do not envy Wiggins having to deal with whatever sickness he’s had. After 10 games sidelined due to injury, Wiggins will miss his fifth straight game with a sickness. That’s almost unheard of. Steve Kerr said before Monday’s game that Wiggs “fell ill again.”

Out — Steph Curry (left shoulder subluxation)

No surprises here, as Curry will miss his 10th consecutive game. He’s set to be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

Out — Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain)

According to Kerr, Kuminga’s foot “swelled up on him” after his last game. It sounds like he’s going to miss a few games.

Out — James Wiseman (left ankle sprain)

A third-straight absence for Wiseman. The Warriors are, understandably, being very, very careful with him given his injury history.

Out — JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection)

Gotta feel for Green, who misses his eighth game in a row. Kerr said on Monday that Green has “been through a lot the last few weeks.” He also apparently had to go to the hospital for the leg infection. Hope to see him back soon.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

You know the drill with Iguodala, but wait! There’s news! He scrimmaged on Monday with the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Probable — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (right ankle bursitis)

Ankles have been giving PBJ issues for a few years now, but hopefully he’s able to play. He was pretty solid in the team’s Monday night win, and should get some minutes tonight with so many people out.

Pistons

Out — Cade Cunningham (left tibia stress fracture)

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has sadly been shut down for the year, ruining one of the brightest parts about an otherwise dismal Detroit team.

Out — Marvin Bagley III (right hand metacarpal fracture)

Another good story sidelined. Bagley may alway be remembered as the guy that the Sacramento Kings drafted over Luka Dončić, but he’s been quietly having a solid season. Unfortunately injuries have plagued him his entire career, and this season is no different.

Out — Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain)

A second-round pick playing in his second season, Livers has played an important role for Detroit this year. The forward has started seven games, and is averaging 19.5 minutes per contest. But he’ll miss his 17th consecutive game.

Out — Buddy Boeheim (G League — two-way contract)

After going undrafted in 2022, Boeheim — the son of legendary coach Jim Boeheim — found a home as a two-way contract with the Pistons. He’s been getting seasoning in the G League, and has only appeared in one NBA game, where he played 57 seconds.

Out — Jared Rhoden (G League — two-way contract)

Rhoden also went undrafted in 2022 before signing with Detroit. He has yet to make his NBA debut.