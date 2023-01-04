Another wild Warriors comeback gets thwarted by Pistons buzzer beater

The Golden State Warriors five-game winning streak without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins came to an end on Wednesday in a 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was another wild back-and-forth affair at the Chase Center, but this time, the Dubs place in the standings paid for their missed opportunities.

The Pistons started hot offensively, jumping out to a 34-26 lead by the end of the first quarter. Neither Klay Thompson nor Jordan Poole had an efficient offensive night, which obviously limited the Warriors offense. It also enabled Detroit to consistently get out in transition off of Poole and Thompson’s missed jumpers.

Warriors two-way players Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome stepped up offensively, carrying an unexpected load for Golden State. Jerome finished the game with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field while Lamb added 17 points (6-for-9 from the field). Led by their two-way players and a cool shooting stretch from the Pistons, the Dubs were trailing just 60-56 at the half.

The game stayed close for the remainder of regulation, with the Pistons holding onto a single-digit lead for nearly the entire second half sans a few seconds early in the fourth quarter. Thompson caught fire in the fourth, scoring 17 points, and keeping the Dubs within striking distance. The Pistons led by five with less than 90 seconds remaining. However, Thompson went on a 4-0 run to cut the Dubs deficit to one.

After Golden State held Detroit scoreless, they brought the ball up court with less than 30 seconds remaining and an opportunity to take the lead. Then, for the third-straight game, Poole turned the ball over in the final minute.

The Warriors were forced to foul Pistons guard Killian Hayes, who gave Detroit a three-point lead with 4.2 seconds left on the clock. Out of a timeout, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr drew up a play for Thompson, who knocked down a leaning three from the right wing to tie things up at 119. With one second left, it seemed like things were heading to overtime.

But a broken Pistons in-bound play put the ball in Saddiq Bey’s hands, and the former lottery pick hoisted a fadeaway in the final seconds that fell through the hoop as the buzzer sounded.

Thompson finished with 30 points. Poole scored 24. Kevon Looney had 8 points and 15 rebounds. Draymond Green recorded 4 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, but was also ejected after a pair of technical fouls.

Bojan Bogdanović led the Pistons with 29 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Rookie center Jalen Duren also posted a career-high 18 points and added 11 boards.

The Warriors homestand continues on Saturday, when they will host the Orlando Magic.