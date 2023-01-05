Usually when the Golden State Warriors announce injury news, it’s bad. This time, Bob Myers gave the fans what they’ve been wanting to hear for weeks: A return date for Steph Curry.

Bob Myers gave a HUGE Steph Curry injury update via @SteinyGuru957 pic.twitter.com/KeabLsryIp — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 4, 2023

The Warriors announced on December 24th that Curry’s partially-dislocated shoulder would be re-evaluated in two weeks, and that’s this upcoming Saturday. That should determine the exact timetable, but as of now, the team is hoping Curry returns when they begin a five-game road trip next Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

On 95.7 The Game, Myers told hosts Matt Steinmetz & Daryle “The Guru” Johnson that Curry “looks like the same guy” out on the practice court, except he’s wearing a sleeve on his shoulder. Curry still isn’t doing any practicing with contact, but that might change after this weekend. The important update is that Curry has had no setbacks in his rehab. Even through frantic cheerleading on the sidelines wearing a series of heavy jackets, his shoulder held up to the waving, jumping, exhorting, and celebrating Curry goes through every night.

But you don’t have to take Bob Myers’ word for it. Steve Kerr also said he thought next Friday was a reasonable target date for Curry.

Steve Kerr confirms that Jan. 13 at San Antonio is a realistic target date for Steph Curry's return: "I think so. He's progressed really well." Bob Myers went on @957thegame today and indicated the same. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 5, 2023

Of course, all of this depends on Curry not catching whatever nightmare illness is keeping Andrew Wiggins off the court, or getting near JaMychal Green’s infected leg, or standing near James Wiseman, since Wiseman’s liable to trip, step on a rake, fall down stairs while holding a giant cake, accidentally walk through two guys holding a giant pane of glass, or step into a discarded roller skate and go careening through the practice facility on one leg, frantically pinwheeling his arms and yelling, “This was a BAD idea!” at literally any moment.

Kerr added that they expect Wiggins back soon, maybe even as early as Saturday against Orlando. Which is just in time, since Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome are quickly using up the 50 games of NBA eligibility they’re allowed on two-way deals.

But Curry’s imminent return is the big news. It’s very kind of Coach Kerr to bring Steph back against his old mentor, Gregg Popovich, in order to help the Spurs’ season-long tanking effort for French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Get ready, Dub Nation! You only have eight days to Lock In!