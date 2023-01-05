Podcast: Warriors vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, 122-119, snapping a five-game winning streak. Steve Kerr drew up a perfect play in the waning seconds, and Klay Thompson finished off a heroic fourth quarter performance by hitting the game-tying three with just a second left. But Saddiq Bey made an even more heroic shot on the other end of the court, sending the Dubs home as losers.

So let’s talk about it. The performances, the outcome, the highs, and the lows. The Golden State of Mind podcast is back, with a quick-hitting recap of the 39th game of the season.

You can listen to this episode on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also play it in the embedded player shown below. Thanks for listening, everyone!

Here are the final stats from the game:

Klay Thompson: 30 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 0 +/-

Jordan Poole: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, +4

Ty Jerome: 18 points, 3 assists, -2

Anthony Lamb: 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, +2

Moses Moody: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, +3

Kevon Looney: 8 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, -5

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, -3

Donte DiVincenzo: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, -14

Draymond Green: 4 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block, 0 +/-

The Warriors will be back in action Saturday night when they host the Orlando Magic at 5:30 p.m. PT.