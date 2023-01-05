Good Morning Dub Nation

The Golden State Warriors five-game winning streak came to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night as the Detroit Pistons sunk the game-winning buzzer beater to beat them, 122-119. Injuries hampering the depth of the Warriors roster as well as general fatigue from their double overtime game a few days ago were their biggest downfalls last night as the Warriors struggled to keep up with a younger, much more athletic Pistons team. Despite the result, the Warriors were proud of the effort and fight they displayed throughout the game.

Steve Kerr: “I just told the guys how proud I am of them for holding down the fort these last couple of weeks. Today was tough.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 5, 2023

Klay Thompson: “Just a hard fought gutsy effort, and I’m really proud of every single man who played.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 5, 2023

Golden State has been living on the edge over the past couple of games and almost had the opportunity to steal another one when Klay Thompson hit this game-tying shot on a beautifully drawn up play by head coach Steve Kerr.

Ty Jerome doesn't understand why anyone ever doubted Klay, a player he idolized growing up pic.twitter.com/uyEELsVDFE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2023

Unfortunately, one second proved to be too long as Detroit’s Saddiq Bey put an end to the Warriors’ winning streak in the Bay.

SADDIQ BEY FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/jmuzAh0Ghk — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2023

Notably missing from that last defensive possession was Warriors forward Draymond Green. He was ejected after receiving his second technical foul during a controversial scuffle between him and Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart. After the game, Green told reporters that he was trying his best to defuse the situation but was still given a technical, while Kerr questioned the officials for handing out double technicals in what he felt was just a minor “yelling match”.

Draymond Green wasn’t happy with he and Isaiah Stewart getting double techs late in the Warriors’ loss to the Pistons, and understandably so https://t.co/FUeesfokqy pic.twitter.com/4uvorQ1h1L — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 5, 2023

Steve Kerr kept it while talking about Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/FZrhBxINRW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 5, 2023

Fortunately, the Warriors will get a few days off to rest and shake off the loss before Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

