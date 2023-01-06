January 6 podcast

The Golden State Warriors are on their second straight off day, and there are many more off days to come over the next week as the schedule hits a light spot. So it seemed like a good time to break out the microphone and record an off-day podcast.

It’s just a 19-minute podcast filling you in on what’s going on with Dub Nation.

We start with some injury updates, talking about James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins, and, most notable, Steph Curry, who is nearing a return.

Then we discuss the upcoming final two games of the home stand, and how winnable they are, as well as how successfully the Dubs have navigated their few weeks without Curry (or Wiggins!).

And then we finish it off by discussing the first tally of NBA All-Star fan votes.

You can listen to the podcast in iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, or in the embedded player below. Make sure to hit the subscribe button to catch future episodes!