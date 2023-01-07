How to watch Warriors vs. Magic

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The game will be played at 5:30PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State looks to bounce back after having their five-game winning streak snapped in a 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Orlando, meanwhile, is coming off a loss of their own, suffering defeat in their latest matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 123-115. The Warriors and Magic already played once this season, with the Warriors losing in a close one, 130-129.

Golden State’s lack of depth due to injuries showed itself in their previous game against the Pistons. Detroit had the younger, more athletic roster, and they used it to run all over a shorthanded Warriors that was coming off a double overtime game just a couple of nights prior. The good news is that the Warriors should be a bit healthier going into tonight’s matchup against the Magic. Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced he will be making his season debut tonight, while Andrew Wiggins is listed as probably after missing the last 15 games.

Orlando is not the toughest matchup as they rank 13th in the East with a 14-25 record. They rank 24th in offensive rating, 25th in defensive rating, and 26th in total net rating. The Magic are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and it shows as they have the fifth highest turnover percentage in the league (To be fair, the Warriors have the second highest turnover percentage). Golden State has been sharper defensively during this homestand and with the return of high-defensive IQ players like Iguodala and Wiggins, they should be able to take advantage of Orlando’s offensive miscues throughout the night.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Regular Season Game #40

Who: Golden State Warriors (20 - 19) vs. Orlando Magic (14 - 25)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)