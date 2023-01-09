Steph Curry might be closer to a return than we thought. On Monday, the Golden State Warriors upgraded the two-time MVP’s status to “probable” for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Last week, Curry and general manager Bob Myers revealed the targeted date for the return: Friday, January 13, when the Dubs visit the San Antonio Spurs as they embark on a five-game road trip that will feature a stop at the White House to meet with President Biden and celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals victory.

It’s not all that common for players to return to action ahead of the publicly-revealed return date, but Curry just might do that. After missing the first seven games of the team’s longest home stretch of the year, Curry looks poised to return for the eighth and final game.

Stephen Curry (left shoulder) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. The Warriors are hopeful he will return sometime this week, if not tomorrow. — C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22) January 9, 2023

UPDATE: The Warriors have since downgraded Curry to “questionable.”

A Tuesday return would be special for a few reasons. The first is that it’s obviously very exciting when Curry returns to the court. But it would also be great for Warriors fans to see him at Chase Center. Due to the injury, and the long road trip that the Warriors were on when he suffered it, Curry hasn’t played in San Francisco since the December 10 victory over the Boston Celtics. And because of the upcoming road trip, Tuesday’s game is the last chance for Curry to put on a show for his home fans until the Dubs host the Brooklyn Nets on January 22.

It’s also a chance for a Curry vs. Chris Paul battle, which is one of the best things in the NBA.

The Dubs have had a winning record in Curry’s 11-game absence, which feels like a massive win.

Welcome back, Chef.