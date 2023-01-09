 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steph Curry could play on Tuesday

Sooner than expected!

By Brady Klopfer Updated
/ new
Steph Curry wearing a headset and a varsity jacked during a game Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Steph Curry might be closer to a return than we thought. On Monday, the Golden State Warriors upgraded the two-time MVP’s status to “probable” for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Last week, Curry and general manager Bob Myers revealed the targeted date for the return: Friday, January 13, when the Dubs visit the San Antonio Spurs as they embark on a five-game road trip that will feature a stop at the White House to meet with President Biden and celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals victory.

It’s not all that common for players to return to action ahead of the publicly-revealed return date, but Curry just might do that. After missing the first seven games of the team’s longest home stretch of the year, Curry looks poised to return for the eighth and final game.

UPDATE: The Warriors have since downgraded Curry to “questionable.”

A Tuesday return would be special for a few reasons. The first is that it’s obviously very exciting when Curry returns to the court. But it would also be great for Warriors fans to see him at Chase Center. Due to the injury, and the long road trip that the Warriors were on when he suffered it, Curry hasn’t played in San Francisco since the December 10 victory over the Boston Celtics. And because of the upcoming road trip, Tuesday’s game is the last chance for Curry to put on a show for his home fans until the Dubs host the Brooklyn Nets on January 22.

It’s also a chance for a Curry vs. Chris Paul battle, which is one of the best things in the NBA.

The Dubs have had a winning record in Curry’s 11-game absence, which feels like a massive win.

Welcome back, Chef.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind