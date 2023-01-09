Klay Thompson will play vs. Suns

When Klay Thompson was a late scratch before the Golden State Warriors highly disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, everyone held their breath a little bit. Coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors weren’t concerned, but being a late scratch due to knee soreness isn’t what you want to see with a player coming back from two major lower body surgeries.

Thankfully Kerr was being transparent. A few days later, the tallest Splash Brother is good to go, as Thompson has been cleared for Tuesday’s showdown with the Phoenix Suns. And a few other dinged up players — Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala — all practiced as well on Monday, while Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and JaMychal Green remain sidelined.

Klay Thompson is good to go. He, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala all practiced today



Klay playing on Tuesday will go a long way towards the Dubs ending their eight-game home stand on a high note. He’s been on fire during this run at home, averaging 33.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 40.0% from three-point range.

Tuesday could be a huge game for the Warriors. In addition to Thompson returning, and Wiggins and Iguodala playing in just their second games following lengthy absences, the Warriors might get the return of Curry, who has missed 11 consecutive games. Having a fully healthy starting lineup — plus Iguodala — sure would be a fun thing for the fans at the Chase Center to witness before the team heads off on a five-game road trip.

But most importantly, Thompson’s knee is fine, and that’s worth celebrating.